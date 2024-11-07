MTA Hero: Bus driver recognized for helping visually impaired rider get to their destination safely

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is New York City bus driver Chad Tomlinson.
Tomlinson is being recognized after he helped a visually impaired customer board a connecting bus, making sure they were able to get to their destination safely.
The bus driver has been on the job for six years now. Tomlinson says the highlight of his day is helping riders and providing them with good service.
ABC 7 New York thanks Tomlinson and all of our MTA Heroes for the work that they do!
