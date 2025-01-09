Nassau County warns residents of surge in rabies cases since summer

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County officials are warning residents about a surge in rabies cases after eight animals have tested positive for the deadly virus there since summer.

The Nassau County health commissioner said the most recent case was at Hempstead Lake State Park on Monday.

The virus can spread to people who come in contact with infected animals and the results can be disastrous.

On Monday, a runner spotted a raccoon that tested positive. And in addition to that case in West Hempstead, there have been more cases of rabid animals found in Cedarhurst, Valley Stream, Hewlett, Roslyn Heights and Massapequa Park.

And experts say to be extra mindful putting out trash. Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman described a frightening experience in Massapequa Park, just before the New Year, where a resident came face to face with a rabid raccoon.

"That individual manually asphyxiated the raccoon successfully and subsequently that raccoon was tested and tested positive," Gelman said.

The health department also said it has been eight years since a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Nassau County. And so they question whether New York City is using this baiting method at the Queens border as aggressively as they are.

Meanwhile, Nassau reported 1,864 animal bites last year alone with rabies status unknown, but 534 Nassau residents were treated preventively with rabies shots this past year.

At the park where the raccoon was found, dog owners and those out and about Thursday had plenty to think about.

"I would be running in the opposite direction, I wouldn't be strangling anything, that's pretty wild," Rockville Centre resident Jim Motylenski said.

