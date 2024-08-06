Nassau County lawmakers approve lease for Las Vegas Sands casino

UNIONDALE (WABC) -- Plans for a potential casino in Nassau County have taken a big step forward after lawmakers voted to approve a lease agreement.

The Las Vegas Sands is now set to take control of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

There are still obstacles to clear before the launch of the casino can get underway, including getting approved for a gaming license from New York state.

The plan, however, continues to receive opposition from the local community.

The 'Say No to the Casino Civic Association' said the 18-1 approval vote was "shameful" and described the Sands as a predatory gambling company.

"This lease is a dangerous example of the power of money in politics and the pay to play system at work in Nassau County," the organization said in a press release. "Today, it exposes the depth to which predatory casino companies have infiltrated the halls of government and co-opted the rules of the process.

