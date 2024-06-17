New bill in Connecticut makes cosmetology industry more inclusive of all hair types, cultures

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut is following New York's footsteps by changing the standards for beauticians to get a cosmetology license.

That includes training and education to satisfy customers of all cultures and with all types of hair -- it's a skill that has gone ignored at many salons and driven up prices at others.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill on Monday morning that now requires training for barbers, hair dressers and cosmetologists on all types of hairs and textures - training that is necessary to earn a cosmetology lesson.

"It's about social justice, it's about inclusivity, it's about making sure there is equity because I was one of those individuals where doors were closed on me," said State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller.

The owners of Vanity Studio Hair Salon in Stamford already teach their cosmetology students about how to style and treat wavy, curly or coiled hair.

The new legislation will force salon owners across Connecticut to hire hair dressers with the now-mandatory training -- thereby accommodating more customers while boosting business.

"Even when I told my daughter about it, she's 9 years old and she said, 'oh mommy, now I can go anywhere where someone knows how to do my hair,'" said Stamford resident Yolande Ford.

According to the Professional Beauty Association, laws for inclusive hair legislation are already in place in two states -- Minnesota and New York -- and similar legislation is pending in California and New Jersey.

