Voices of Black Women cancer study aims to improve health care for generations to come

NEW YORK (WABC) -- African American women across the United States are being asked to enroll in a groundbreaking new study led by the American Cancer Society.

At least 100,000 Black women are being enrolled in the Voices of Black Women study in 20 states, including New York and New Jersey.

The study is meant to improve the health care of Black women for generations to come. Right now, Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.

Voices of Black Women is aimed at leveling cancer outcomes for women. The study is expected to last three decades.

"Over the course of the 30 years, we're only asking for about an hour of women's time per year," said the study's co-principal author, Dr. Lauren McCullough. "If a woman chooses to partner with us in Voices of Black Women, they should understand that this is an observational study. This means that we are not giving you a drug, we're not doing an intervention, we're simply asking you to tell us about your day to day life and your experiences."

To learn more about the Voices of Black Women study and how you can enroll, tune in to "Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer," hosted by Liz Cho, airing on WABC-TV this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.