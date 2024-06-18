3 burglary suspects seriously injured in fiery car crash after police chase in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A botched store break-in that set off an alarm led to a police chase and a fiery car crash in Parsippany on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 10 and Powder Mill Road just after 6 a.m.

Officials say the chase began after a break-in at a store in Roxbury.

According to one of the store's owners, the suspects climbed on the roof and kicked in a window, and were able to knock out a few steel bars to gain access to the building, which caused an alarm to go off. The suspects then fled.

The chase ended when the car collided with a median and then caught fire.

Police arrested three suspects, who all suffered serious injuries from the crash. They were transported to Morristown Medical Center.

One of the suspects was caught after he ran through the woods.

The men are believed to be part of a group of suspects who ripped off a store in Roxbury that sells designer purses last week.

The incident is under investigation.

