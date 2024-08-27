Authorities in NJ warn of rise in scam in which fraudsters use names of real police officers

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (WABC) -- Fraudsters in New Jersey have found a new way to steal from people that is particularly concerning to police.

They say scammers are using the names of real police officers when they call unsuspecting victims, claiming they need to pay up or risk jail time for missing jury duty.

The caller says he is a member of law enforcement and there's a warrant out for your arrest unless you make an online or cryptocurrency payment.

So far, this scam has been reported by dozens of families in Bergen County.

"We've had incidents where the sheriff's officer number has shown up on people's calls," said Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

One recent victim says the person impersonating a member of law enforcement was very convincing.

"He started at me, 'you're going to be put in jail, you're going to have to get a bond for you." He gave m all the numbers of what the summons were and the citations," the victim said.

Officials say the suspects are targeting young and old alike.

They are just going for anyone who answers the phone.

"I was getting a little upset because you just caught me off guard," the victim said. "I know there's all these things going on, calls and so on, but he really was good."

The Bergen County Sheriff is investigating the case and says recently six residents of the county reported the scam in just a two-hour period.

He warns everyone to be aware.

"If anyone asks for any money, personal information -- do not give it," Cureton said. "If a number comes up on your phone and you don't recognize it, let it go to voicemail. If you can, write the number down so that use it as part of our follow up investigation."

A similar phone scam was busted a few years ago.

It was run by inmates in Georgia but targeted residents of Bergen County.

Similar incidents have been reported in at least two more counties in the state.

Victims say the calls can be terrifying.

"I was shaken at first, and then I'm trying to process it when we hung up," the victim told Eyewitness News.

