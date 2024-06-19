NJ Gov. Murphy to announce new clemency program at Juneteeth event

NEWARK (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is gearing up to make a clemency announcement that could pardon thousands of people.

The big news coincides with Juneteenth.

Governor Murphy is expected to announce a mass clemency program that will help those who may have been convicted of a crime that is no longer illegal or if you're a victim of domestic violence.

Thousands could have their criminal records wiped clean. That will include identifying categories of pardon and commutation applications that will be eligible for expedited consideration during the remainder of the governor's administration.

Murphy is expected to appear at St. James A.M.E Church on Wednesday ahead of the announcement. The governor also expects to create a clemency advisory board with experts in the criminal justice system.

The board will advise the governor on clemency applications.

"This is a big historic deal when people in New Jersey historically get pardoned or get clemency. It is, you know, this individual or that individual. This is a much more systematic, objective, category-based," Murphy said in an interview on New York's Hot 97.

Meek Mill and Eric B. are expected to be in attendance for the announcement on this monumental day in our nation's history--Juneteenth, now a federal holiday.

That's when General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 proclaiming the enslaved were finally free.

