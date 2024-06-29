Freehold, New Jersey teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teacher in New Jersey is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in the intermediate school where she teaches.
Allison Havemann-Niedrach is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Until now, Havemann-Niedrach has been teaching at Freehold Intermediate School in Monmouth County.
The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with pertinent information to contact them at 800-533-7443.
