WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Freehold, New Jersey teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 8:36PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teacher in New Jersey is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in the intermediate school where she teaches.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Until now, Havemann-Niedrach has been teaching at Freehold Intermediate School in Monmouth County.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with pertinent information to contact them at 800-533-7443.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW