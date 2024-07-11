NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line suspended due to draw bridge signal issues

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line is suspended Thursday morning.

The suspension is due to River Draw Bridge signal issues.

It's not yet known when the issue is anticipated to be fixed.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

NJ Transit urges customers to visit their website for alternative service information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

