NYC Board of Elections anticipates heat emergency on primary election day

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The New York City Board of Elections says it is working with state and local government to prepare for a forecasted heat emergency on Primary Day, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our poll workers, voters and the proper functioning of our poll sites," said Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director of the NYC Board of Elections. "While voters generally spend only a few minutes at a polling place, our poll workers serve on the front lines for up to 17 hours."

Over 35,000 poll workers will be assisting voters at 1,213 poll sites across the five boroughs.

The Board says it is responding to the heat advisory by distributing fans, ensuring steady water supply, and coordinating with emergency management and utility providers to ensure continuous power supply, with a special focus on poll sites without air conditioning.

Early voting is also encouraged for voters eager to avoid extreme heat conditions.

Voters can visit vote.nyc to find their assigned early voting site and hours.

