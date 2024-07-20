New York City restaurants prepare for new outdoor dining guidelines

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor dining program has some new rules going into effect starting next month and restaurant owners are doing what they can now to get ready.
Starting in August, businesses will have to apply to "Dining out NYC" by the end of the day on August 3rd.
There will be a flat application fee of $1,500 for either a roadway or sidewalk cafe.
Owners have the option to pay for both outdoor eating options for $2,100.
Outdoor dining sheds first became a staple during the pandemic.
Now, officials say the updated requirements will help make it a permanent fixture on city streets.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.