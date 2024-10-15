NYC Mayor Adams to hold press conference amid City Hall shakeup

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to talk about the big changes within his administration during his weekly press briefing Tuesday.

It comes as Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her support for the embattled mayor, praising the staffing changes he has made in the wake of his indictment.

The governor and mayor found themselves both at the center of celebration at the Columbus Day parade on Monday, although they didn't march together.

The parade, a brief break from the chaos at city hall as Governor Hochul continues to put pressure on Adams to clean house, as he battles to maintain public trust.

Some major changes include the now First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer stepping into her new role immediately after she was announced, last Tuesday.

The internal promotion was welcomed with praise as she's no stranger to City Hall.

Her elevation was years in the making, previously serving under the former mayoral administrations of de Blasio and Bloomberg.

In the meantime, Adams is working around the clock to shuffle folks in the administration around or bring new talent to City Hall.

It is all in the eye of multiple federal investigations putting a spotlight on City Hall and Adams' close allies who have had their homes searched and phones seized, in recent weeks.

Eyewitness News spoke with Gov. Hochul on Monday. She says Adams is taking a step in the right direction.

"I asked him to bring in new people and new blood to help stabilize the city and he's doing that, so we're working closely together," Hochul said.

We're still waiting for the mayor to announce the new police commissioner.

Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon has been bridging the gap following the departure of Edward Caban.

He also found himself in hot water as law enforcement had executed a search warrant at his Upper East Side residence after they received a tip, that he retained classified documents from an investigation during his time with the FBI.

According to Mayor Adams' public schedule, at 11 a.m. he'll give remarks honoring NYPD officers and will then hold his weekly question and answer press conference at 1 p.m.

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

