What to know about New York City Restaurant Week 2024

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Restaurant Week is underway.

More than 600 businesses across the five boroughs are taking part.

You can find deals at $30, $45, and $60 for lunch and dinner.

Restaurant Week runs through August 18, but some restaurants are extending their discount menus through September 1.

Before you make your reservation, Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week. Sundays are optional.

NYC Restaurant Week was created in 1992 as a one-time culinary event to welcome the Democratic National Convention. But now, the program found a strong following among residents excited to dine at some of the City's top restaurants for discounted prices.

