"Flaco" the owl gets an exhibit at the New York Historical

The beloved owl is taking center stage in a new exhibit by the New York Historical Society.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Flaco" the owl is flying high again.

It's called "The Year of Flaco."

It will showcase photographs and video of the beloved Eurasian eagle-owl that soared into the hearts of New Yorkers.

The Year of Flaco revisits the journey of this New York City icon after escaping from the Central Park Zoo.

His flights over Manhattan and perches in and around Central Park made him a local legend before his death last year.

You can catch the exhibit at The New York Historical from February 7th until July 6th.

