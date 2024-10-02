Mets look to advance to NLDS with pivotal Game 2 looming in Milwaukee

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Mets can take another huge step tonight as they get set for a pivotal Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets took a 1-0 series lead with a decisive 8-4 win on Tuesday, leaving them one win away from advancing to the National League Division series for the first time since 2015.

Waiting for them would be the NL East champion, Philadelphia Phillies.

Sean Manaea will be on the mound for the Mets after a tremendous regular season. He will be opposed by Brewers right-hander Frankie Montas.

A defeat for the Brewers would mark their fifth-straight first round postseason exit.

First pitch is slated for 7:38 p.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts