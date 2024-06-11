NY Mobile ID launches: Here's what it means if you are flying

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Going through airport security is definitely not pleasant.

"They're under a lot of pressure to get people through quickly and we're all in a hurry," traveller Paul Lederhos said.

The Transportation Security Administration in partnership with the New York State DMV is looking to improve the process.

As of Tuesday, the TSA will officially accept Mobile IDs at security checkpoints at LaGuardia and JFK airports.

"I've lost my I.D. on a trip before. That might make it more helpful, but I think generally it makes it easier as long as people communicate right," traveller Daly Place said.

So here's how it works: once you've downloaded and set up the M-ID app, you can pull up a QR code, which you scan at security. Your photo gets taken to confirm your identity, and then follow the officer's instructions.

You don't need to take out your physical ID, or even show a boarding pass.

We're expecting a record breaking amount of travelers to come through our area airports this summer so officials say Mobile ID will not only make the process of getting through security more efficient, but it will also make it more secure.

"So we know that that ID we're being handed is genuine. It's not a fraudulent I.D. and if it is fraudulent - and we do get them occasionally showing up here - we'll know that right away to be able to call the police response," Robert Duffy, Federal Security Director of TSA at LaGuardia Airport, said.

But don't forget, there still is a federal requirement to get a "RealID" by next May for use at the airport. The DMV says the plan is to update the M-ID app once that begins to keep the lines moving smoothly and safely.

