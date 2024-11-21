New York State education initiative to expand learning opportunities draws fire on Long Island

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- An initiative by New York State's Department of Education is aimed at expanding and ensuring equitable access to learning opportunities for students on Long Island, but while some districts and parents are welcoming the idea with open arms, others are not on board.

Parents packed into a press conference in Mineola on Thursday, armed with signs comparing the new state plan to "robbery."

"It is like the Communist Party. Communist Party of the New York State," said Manhasset parent Jennifer Zhang.

The reaction came from parents from school districts on Long Island who say they don't like a new initiative from the state that could regionalize some aspects of their children's public education. They say it shouldn't be about politics, but the tone suggested otherwise.

"This is just another attack on the suburbs by state government, which is completely controlled by left-wing progressive politicians, from New York City," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The goal of the initiative is mainly to maximize resources and limit costs for certain districts, and according to the association that represents more than 100 districts on Long Island, some support it, and others oppose it.

"There are some districts that are supportive of it, there are some districts that are concerned about it and kind of waiting to see how things develop, particularly at the next Board of Regents meeting in December," said Robert Vecchio of the Nassau Suffolk School Board Association.

However, there are none who want forced collaboration, and some school districts joined the Nassau County executive on Thursday, saying they plan to seek an injunction, and won't stop fighting until the plan is more clearly designated as optional.

"We continually ask: can you please put in the record that this is voluntary with no penalty? And no one will do that up in Albany," said Cold Spring Harbor Superintendent Joe Monastero.

Jeff Matteson of the New York State Department of Education said it's a local decision.

"Anything in a plan sent to the state has to be an idea coming from that district," Matteson said.

Many people who have moved to Long Island from the city with kids, say the big reason why is because of the schools. They plan to fight hard to maintain that control.

"I am afraid of the eventual pooling of resources in such a way that it will take away and distract from my child's education," said East Williston parent Ellie Konstantatos.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in on the initiative in a statement released on Thursday, while also noting that she did not create the plan and does not have oversight over it.

"The truth is that this plan is coming directly from the Board of Regents whose appointments are all made by the state legislature -- not the Governor. Rather than hosting bogus press conferences or spreading false rumors, these politicians should consider actually doing their job by conducting oversight over the State Education Department," the governor said in the statement.

