Newark ice cream vendor robbed at knifepoint; police search for 2 women for questioning

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for two women who may have information on the identities of two suspects who robbed an ice cream vendor at knifepoint in Newark, New Jersey.

The incident occurred on July 18 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue as the victim began to set up her cart for business.

Police say two males approached her from behind, asking for ice cream, and pushed her into the cart. One suspect pulled out a knife and held it to her throat, while the other took her bag containing $1,000, an iPhone, a vendor's license, identification, and a bank card.

The two women in the picture below were seen with the suspects after the robbery and are wanted for questioning.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.