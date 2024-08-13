Surveillance video shows moments leading up to deadly police shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting after a community advocate says officers in Newark shot and killed the driver of a stolen car.

It happened Monday night on Hawthorne Avenue and Clinton Place.

Neighbors said they heard shots ring out and skid marks could be seen everywhere Tuesday morning -- with car parts blanketing the sidewalk.

Surveillance video appears to show the car in question stopped at the intersection when a squad car creeps up alongside it -- and within seconds an officer is seen standing at the other side of the car with a gun drawn.

A man can be seen coming out of the car with his hands raised. As that man is taken into custody, another man in a tank top appears on video and hops into the car as the officer follows behind him.

A community advocate said that is when the man put the car in gear and struck a police officer and squad car.

She said that is when the officer opened fire and killed the suspect behind the wheel.

Neighbors saw the surveillance video on Tuesday.

"Oh my god, that cop shot him inside that car, why did they have to shoot that baby like that, I know he was wrong, why did they have to do that," said community member Sharon Redding. "I know he might not have supposed to have been in that stolen car, but nobody deserves to be killed. Not by someone who is supposed to protect and serve us."

Two police officers are recovering at an area hospital. It is not yet clear how the second officer was injured.

The Attorney General's office is investigating what happened.

