Art teacher struck by car outside Arts High School in Newark dies days later

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An elementary art school teacher who was struck by a car in Newark last week has died from her injuries.

Police say 66-year-old Laura Cuevas died at University Hospital over the weekend.

She had been fighting for her life since last Wednesday when two cars crashed outside Arts High School on MLK Boulevard.

It happened just after 10 a.m. as dozens of teachers were taking part in a professional development seminar.

Witnesses say a gray van blew through a stop sign at Mercer Street and hit a White Hyundai on MLK Boulevard, jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, and hit Cuevas and another teacher from East Ward Elementary.

Public school students were off on Wednesday as it was a staff development day. Only a handful were inside working on an extra credit project.

Just last year in the same location, an Arts High School cheerleader suffered catastrophic injuries when she was hit by a car that drove around the school bus she had just departed.

