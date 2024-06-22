Passaic Valley Water Commission lifts boil water advisory in Clifton, Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The boil water advisory for parts of Clifton and Paterson has been lifted.

The temporary advisory was issued after a water main break on Wednesday morning in Paterson.

A press release from the Passaic Valley Water Commission read, in part, "Following extensive water quality testing and in close collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, as well as local health officials, it has been confirmed that customers in South Paterson and parts of Clifton affected by the boil water advisory can resume their normal water use."

The commission also noted a few tips for affected residents, including running cold faucets for about three minutes, emptying and cleaning automatic ice makers and water chillers, draining and refilling the home's hot water heater -- if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit -- and restarting and service connections that use a water softener or cartridge filters.

