Hubbell the dog rescued by firefighters from storm drain in New Jersey

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders jumped into action to save a dog stuck in a storm drain in Sparta over the weekend.

Hubbell the dog found his way into a drainage pipe on Sunday night around 7 p.m., but apparently was unable to find his way back out.

With the help of Sparta firefighters and plenty of coaxing from his owners, Hubbell made it out safely.

Hubbell was checked out and said to be OK after he was rescued -- but was in great need of a bath.

