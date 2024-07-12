70-year-old man struck by car after apparent road rage incident in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was arrested after another man was struck by a car following an apparent road rage incident in Fair Lawn on Thursday night.

A 70-year-old man was struck and injured near Berdan Avenue and Malcolm Terrace just before 7:30 p.m.

Exclusive doorbell video of the incident shows how intense the situation was.

The victim said he was with his 27-year-old son when their car, a gold Toyota Camry, was struck by a white Hyundai Sonata on Plaza Drive near Route 208.

The driver of the Hyundai, 66-year-old Norberto Herrera, then screeched away and nearly ran over the victim in the process.

Video shows the Camry speeding up to the Hyundai and cutting it off. The victim got out of his car -- apparently to take a picture.

Then the white sedan backed up, made a U-turn, and sent the victim flying as the victim tried to approach the car.

Ralph Polo and other neighbors ran over to help the victim.

"I heard all the commotion, I come outside and the guy is on the ground bleeding, I mean a lot of blood coming out," Polo said. "I said 'how did this happen?' He goes, 'I thought he was going to turn off and he decides to go straight, he cuts me off, he runs into me.'"

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Herrera was quickly tracked down by police.

He was arrested and charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, unsafe lane change and careless driving before he was released.

