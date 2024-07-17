Cleanup underway after storms uproot trees, knock down power lines in Edison

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- As more storms are expected to hit the Tri-State area on Wednesday evening, some residents in New Jersey are still cleaning up storm damage from Tuesday.

A storm uprooted large trees in Edison and sent branches falling onto homes and fences.

Mayor Sam Joshi said the intense flash storm impacted the neighborhoods around the areas of Harmon Road, Montview, Wilk, O Hara and other pockets of town.

There were reports of uprooted trees, downed wires and neighborhoods without power.

While the damage to some homes was significant, Joshi said there were no reported injuries.

There is already a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for more storms on Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph will be the main threat and some isolated hail is also possible.

