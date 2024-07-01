15% NJ Transit fare hike, 1st in nearly a decade, takes effect

Raegan Medgie reports that a 15% fare hike went into effect Monday morning for NJ Transit customers.

Raegan Medgie reports that a 15% fare hike went into effect Monday morning for NJ Transit customers.

Raegan Medgie reports that a 15% fare hike went into effect Monday morning for NJ Transit customers.

Raegan Medgie reports that a 15% fare hike went into effect Monday morning for NJ Transit customers.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit riders are now paying more to get around.

A 15% rate hike took effect on Monday, and it will rise again by another 3% next July 1.

For the first time in nine years, NJ Transit commuters will see a fare increase on trains and buses.

The increase kicked in at midnight.

New Jersey Transit says the money is needed to close a big budget gap to avoid reducing service.

In addition to that 15% fare increase, there are cuts to commuter incentives and programs.

As a way to help ease the fare increases, some of the state's largest businesses will be contributing money in the form of a 2.5% tax to help fund NJ Transit.

The increase comes as severe delays have been plaguing the system for weeks.

Significant Amtrak malfunctions along the northeast corridor have caused hours of delays for NJ Transit commuters.

Just two weeks ago, breakdowns canceled or delayed 130 trains leaving thousands stranded without access to rail transportation.

In New York City, Sunday would have been the first day of congestion pricing, but Governor Kathy Hochul postponed the plan.

The fate of congestion pricing remains uncertain.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.