Another round of long delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak commuters out of New York Penn Station

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is facing up to 60-minute delays due to an Amtrak track condition, according to NJ Transit.

The agency says the track condition is in Secaucus.

Amtrak and NJ Transit trains were using a single track between the city and Newark, New Jersey.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd Street New York.

NJT urged customers to visit their website for available alternative service information.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

