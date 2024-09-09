Somber vigil held in New Jersey to honor hostages killed by Hamas

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- In New Jersey, there was a somber ceremony to honor the six hostages found murdered by Hamas last weekend.

Hundreds showed out for the multi-faith candlelight vigil in West Orange on Sunday, calling for peace. While the people sending prayers did not necessarily know any of the hostages personally, their pain, emotion and heartache was still very real.

They were fathers, daughters, and heroes. Ori Danino went back to the hot zone to help when he was captured by Hamas.

"What gets to me is when we just throw out numbers - six or nine or 1,200 - that every one of them is a beautiful human life that's been snuffed out for no reason other than they're a Jew," said Moshe Glick of the West Israel Action Committee.

The mourners say when one is under attack, they are all in peril.

"We're all in pain and we're all connected. And that means even if we're 6,000 miles away, we feel the pain of our brothers and sisters in Israel," said Rabbi Eliezer Zwickler.

Ari Katz brought his wife and three children.

"We just want to be a part of healing and really recognize that we really seek in the world is peace across all the different nations. And so, really important to be out here, show our kids that you know, you can't sit idle when there's things like this going on in the world," Katz said.

Demonstrators insist they do not want October 7 to be marred with more bloodshed - they just want the remaining hostages to be released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.