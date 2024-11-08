Wildfires spread across NJ as Red Flag Warning remains in effect

Toni Yates has the latest on the multiple wildfires burning in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Multiple wildfires in New Jersey prompted a smoke advisory and stretched firefighters to the limits as flames burned from the Pinelands in the central and western parts of the state to the New York City suburbs.

A new wildfire burned Saturday morning near Cannonball Road in Pompton Lakes, Passaic County.

55 structures are threatened by the 75-acre fire, officials said, but there are no evacuations at this time.

Interstate 287 is impacted with smoke near its intersection with Wanaque River.

Weather conditions are prime for these types of fires to occur. It's extremely dry, windy, and there's low humidity.

A red flag warning remained in effect on Saturday because weather conditions could help spread fires quickly.

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.

Smoke from the wilfefires also impacted air quality in New York City, which was dealing with its own brush fires.

Palisades Interstate Parkway wildfire

It was smaller than the three others burning in New Jersey, each of which had burned less than a square mile as of late Thursday.

It spans 39 acres and was 30% contained, and no homes were threatened by it.

The forest service has been successful keeping it far from the Palisades Parkway and the road has not had to be shut down.

Burlington and Camden counties

Flames could be seen shooting up into the air on Thursday night, with thick plumes of smoke billowing above.

The fire is 90% contained as of Friday. While 104 structures are threatened, none were being evacuated Friday afternoon.

Gloucester County wildfire

The Pheasant Run Wildfire is also burning in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County.

The fire had burned about 133 acres and was said to be 50% contained.

Few other details were immediately available on that fire.

Jackson Township wildfire

And in Jackson Township in Ocean County, the Shotgun Wildfire has burned 350 acres and is now 90% contained.

About 25 homes were evacuated near the Jackson fire, although residents were permitted to return Wednesday night.

Joann Bertone lives near the Jackson fire, and described animal and horse owners scrambling to arrange trailers to carry them to safety.

"It was extremely scary," she said. "I was up all night. It was nerve-wracking."

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell explains where the smoke from the wildfires could impact the Tri-State area:

Meteorologist Brittany Bell explains where the smoke from the NJ wildfires could impact our area and air quality.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

