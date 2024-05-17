Canadian trucker narrowly avoids disaster crash, video shows: 'My life flashed in front of my eyes'

A Canadian trucker said he saw his life flash before his eyes after narrowly avoiding a disaster crash on a highway in Ontario on May 9.

Dashcam footage from Noah Milot's truck shows the incident on Highway 11 near Matheson.



In the footage, a first truck, damaged by fire, can be seen pulling off the road. This maneuver appears to cause a chaotic chain reaction, as one truck pulls out in front of Milot's, followed by another which pulls across and leaves the road completely, narrowly avoiding him.

"It was a very scary moment," Milot told Storyful.



"My life flashed in front of my eyes," he said.