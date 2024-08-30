Preparations underway, excitement builds for annual New York Caribbean Carnival

Phil Taitt has the latest on all the preparations for the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade.

Phil Taitt has the latest on all the preparations for the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade.

Phil Taitt has the latest on all the preparations for the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade.

Phil Taitt has the latest on all the preparations for the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Preparing for a party this holiday weekend?

Well, look no further than on Labor Day, when the annual New York Caribbean Carnival will take place!

The celebration is the nation's largest Caribbean cultural festival, attracting more than a million jubilant participants and spectators.

ABC7 New York will provide streaming coverage of the parade here starting at 11 a.m. at abc7ny.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, as well as our YouTube channel.

The highlights will include the triumphant sounds of the steel pan ringing out on the Eastern Parkway at the West Indian American Day Parade.

The "D'radoes Steel Orchestra" is set to bring the relaxing sound of the pan, birthed in Trinidad and Tobago.

"It started off a a biscuit tin drum, tambu bamboo, old drums," said D'radoes Steel Orchestra tenor section leader Isaiah Barrington. "And now it turned into a whole orchestra."

The carnival will also be filled with dancers in colorful and bedazzled costumes, as part of the "Mas Camp," where designs are worked on for days.

"Caribbean Royals Antoine International" will be on display to take spectators on a journey around the world through its designs.

New York's weekend-long Caribbean Carnival dates back to the 1920s when it's believed to have started in Harlem before moving to Brooklyn in the mid-1960s, where it continues to draw millions of people each year.

As it does every year, the NYPD says it will be out in force to help insure a safe celebration for everyone.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.