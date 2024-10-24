New 'Top 10% Promise' program to offer high-achieving NY students direct admission to SUNY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new effort to help make higher education more accessible to some of the state's highest-achieving students.

Through the new SUNY Top 10% Promise Program, graduating high school seniors who meet specific academic readiness criteria and have grade point averages in the top 10% of their class will be accepted to at least one State University of New York campus.

Students in all New York State school districts will be eligible to participate. The program will take effect for select high school seniors planning to enroll in a college or university for the fall 2025 semester.

"Access to higher education has the potential to transform New Yorkers' lives and change the trajectory of a student's life," Hochul said. "Offering New York students graduating in the top 10% of their class direct admission to SUNY campuses will help reduce barriers to higher education while ensuring our students can continue their education and pursue their dreams right here in New York State."

The nine SUNY campuses that will initially take part in the program include:

- University at Albany

- University at Buffalo

- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

- SUNY Geneseo

- SUNY New Paltz

- SUNY Oneonta

- SUNY Polytechnic Institute

- Purchase College

- Stony Brook University

According to Hochul, the City University of New York will also work to expand its direct admissions efforts to continue making higher education accessible to students of all backgrounds.

The new direct-admissions program comes after SUNY, along with CUNY and over 50 private institutions, announced they would waive application fees for students during College Application Month.

You can find out more about the new program on the New York Governor's Office website.

