Shhh! World's 1st ever silent stand-up comedy festival coming to NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When you think of comedy, laughing at the performer's jokes is part of the gig, right?

But what about laughing while totally silent? Well, an ambitious event is coming just for people of New York City.

NYLaughs on Friday announced the world's first-ever Silent Stand-Up Comedy Festival, a one-of-a-kind event will feature a full day of laughter, creativity, and connection.

The event, taking place at Pier 57's Rooftop Park, will feature five different shows:

-Family Hour: Young comedians -- aged 10-16 -- take the stage with a seriousness beyond their years.

-Music Improv: Comedy and music collide in this uproarious improv session featuring the best in the business.

-Stand-Up Showcase: Comedy's brightest stars take the stage in the afternoon.

-Festival Headliner: Saturday Night Live cast member Devon Walker will perform bringing his unique comedic style to the rooftop.

-Festival Headliner: Dulcé Sloan: Comedy Central's The Daily Show Dulcé Sloan will close out the event.

All festival events are free and will be enjoyed through personal headphones, Headphones are available for free with a credit card or government ID needed to borrow them. People must register in advance to enter and/or receive one via the Eventbrite link found at nylaughs.org.

The festival goes from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event takes place on Sept. 22, and is free to the public.

