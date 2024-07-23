New York, New Jersey delegates pledge support to Harris ahead of Democratic National Convention

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New York and New Jersey delegates to the Democratic National Convention pledged to support Kamala Harris for president, ahead of a virtual headcount in early August.

The two states joined others to give Harris enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, well more than the 1,976 delegates needed to win on a first ballot.

Gov. Kathy Hochul led the New York delegates meeting, with Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Reps. Greg Meeks, Grace Meng and Adriano Espaillat also rallying the roughly 260 delegates who participated.

Mayor Eric Adams, a delegate, was not on the call.

All of the Democrats in competitive Congressional seats in New York state have now said they are backing Harris -- with Rep. Tom Suozzi tweeting his support after 10 p.m. Monday.

On a similar call in New Jersey on Monday night, Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker asked the delegation to pledge support for Harris, which they did. All of the state's congressional delegation, with the exception of Sen. Bob Menendez, has endorsed Harris for president.

He was not invited onto Monday night's call.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, but the party is holding a virtual roll call to formally nominate before in-person proceedings begin.

The convention's rules committee is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to finalize its nomination process. A virtual vote is planned as soon as Aug. 1, with the process completed by Aug. 7.

The presidential campaign of Kamala Harris is embracing support from singer Charli XCX who wrote the singer is "brat."

