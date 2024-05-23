Power outages, trees down as storms move through Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were reports of trees down, power outages and even ground stops at local airports as storms moved through the area on Thursday morning.

JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports all reported ground stops just after 10 a.m. due to severe weather.

Officials in Greenwood Lake said the storms left damage in their wake with downed power lines and trees. Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid travel.

They said the specific roads to avoid in the are: Jersey Avenue, East Shore Road, Edgemere Avenue, Waterstone Bridge and 17A.

Residents in the area said the storm brought hail and high winds and moved through quickly, like a quick burst.

Eyewitness News captures downed trees in Greenwood Lake, New York.

In Yorktown, there were more than 3,000 homes without power.

Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman said the police department was updating road closures and the highway department was cutting down trees that had fallen and weren't impacted by wires.

This story will be updated.

