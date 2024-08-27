37 passengers evacuated after fire on board NY Waterway ferry; no injuries

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A fire aboard a New York Waterway ferry led to the evacuation of more than 30 passengers on Tuesday during evening rush hour.

New York Waterway says their ferry boat, Father Mychal Judge, caught fire around 4:40 p.m. as the boat motored along the Hudson River near Jersey City.

First responders evacuated 37 passengers on board the ferry and put them on a different vessel.

New York Waterway says the fire was quickly extinguished and the ferry is being safely towed back to port.

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear how the fire started.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

