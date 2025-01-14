9/11 Memorial & Museum extends free admission hours for New Yorkers

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is expanding its free admission hours for New Yorkers.

Beginning Feb. 2, those who work, live and study in New York City will be able to visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, located at the World Trade Center, for free on the first Sunday of each month.

Museum officials say the free admission expansion was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

According to Dam Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie, only six percent of those who currently visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum are New Yorkers.

Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said, "We are grateful for Carnegie Corporation of New York's sustained support of our outreach to New Yorkers and the over 100 million Americans too young to remember 9/11. This program allows New Yorkers to get free admission and offers our neighbors across the city a chance to remember and experience the history of the day together in community with each other."

To take advantage of this opportunity, New Yorkers can reserve a New York First Sunday ticket at https://911memorial.org/visit/new-york-first-sundays