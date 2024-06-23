Dangerous rip current activity at Jacob Riis Park leaves beachgoers on high alert

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- With temperatures in the area in the 90s, feeling more like 100 plus, Jacob Riis Park is the ideal place to catch a breeze. The thing that isn't so perfect - the ocean.

Sunday was a red flag day at Jacob Riis, which means there is a dangerous rip current activity - stronger, and more frequent. Beachgoers can go in the water but should be extremely careful.

It is top of mind for many after two teenagers who went in the very same water have not been seen since. The 16 and 17-year-olds decided to cool off Friday after the lifeguards went off-duty.

After meticulously searching a roughly 600-mile area, authorities shifted their operation from a rescue to a recovery mission.

48 hours later, the ocean still looks daunting.

"It's hard when you are here, you want to be protected, see the lifeguards - but we have no control of the ocean. You don't - nothing we can do about that, nature is nature,: said Dana Saradinha.

Lifeguards are on high alert.

Ivan Valle is tag-teaming it with another relative. The men are here with their 10-year-old grandson.

"He's right next to him - we take turns making sure he's safe and any danger, we're on top of it," Valle said.

The NYPD is watching for anyone who may be in trouble - others are ready to jump in if needed.

"We're here at the beach, it's a nice day - who not? Everyone enjoy themselves," said Joann Gervas.

