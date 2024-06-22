  • Full Story
Search underway for two missing teens in water off Jacob Riis Park in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 1:06AM
ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are searching for two teens who went missing in the waters off Jacob Riis Park in Queens.

The NYPD, FDNY, and Coast Guard responded to the beach just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A witness reported seeing at least one man struggling in the water.

There are also units searching the area with drones.

