Search underway for two missing teens in water off Jacob Riis Park in Queens

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are searching for two teens who went missing in the waters off Jacob Riis Park in Queens.
The NYPD, FDNY, and Coast Guard responded to the beach just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A witness reported seeing at least one man struggling in the water.
There are also units searching the area with drones.
