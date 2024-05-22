New York City Council demands more money for childhood education in city budget

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Teachers, advocates and students rallied on the front steps of City Hall on Wednesday to fight for funding for early childhood education.

Supporters say Mayor Eric Adams' new city budget cuts $170 million for affordable child care.

They say even with promises being made that programs will be kept intact, there is still not enough access to sufficient child care for the youngest New Yorkers.

New York City Council Speaker Adriene Adams and other members of the council are calling on the the mayor's administration to reverse the proposed budget cuts to the early childhood education programs.

It comes amid outcry after funding to New York City's pre-K and 3-K programs was set to expire. Adams said the city will replace $92 million in lost federal stimulus funding for 3-K expansion, but there is still the proposed $170 million in cuts.

Organizers say a recent study showed that 80% of New York City families with children cannot afford child care or after school programs.

Council Speaker Adams said the budget cuts would effect the city's economic recovery in the long run.

"The lack of affordable child care options, ineffective management of our 3-K and pre-K programs, has pushed working and middle class families to the brink, New Yorkers are struggling to afford to raise their children here, leaving many to feel they have no choice but to leave the city to provide their children with a better life," Adrienne Adams said. "The city's failure to adequately invest in early childhood education is a lose-lose situation that will have devastating consequences for families today and for future generations."

City Hall released a statement that said, "Under the Adams administration, the system is serving more young New Yorkers than ever before and with recent investments of more than $500 million for educational programs, we are investing in our young people and making our city more livable for working class families."

They also added, "We are committed to ensuring every child that needs a seat has access to one in our city."

