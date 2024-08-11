Food Bank for New York City hosts 3rd annual Harlem Week Barbecue and Distribution event

The Food Bank for New York City will host the barbecue in Harlem from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Bank for New York City will host the barbecue in Harlem from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Bank for New York City will host the barbecue in Harlem from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Bank for New York City will host the barbecue in Harlem from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Food Bank for New York City will host its third annual Harlem Week Barbecue and Distribution event on Sunday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along 116th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

As part of the festivities, Food Bank for NYC will be distributing produce and cooking up hamburgers, hot dogs and sides in a celebration of the Harlem community and its members.

In addition to food, people can expect live entertainment, and a kids zone for families among other activities.

The Food Bank for NYC is the largest hunger-relief organization in New York City. The nonprofit works with with over 800 soup kitchens, food pantries and campus partners in order to help New Yorkers achieve food security.

ABC 7 New York is a proud community partner of the Food Bank for NYC.

You can learn more about the organization's mission on the Food Bank for NYC website.

ALSO READ | Couple leaving behind legacy of love and wisdom as Katinka in East Village set to close

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo follows the journey of beloved mom and pop shop on East 9th Street as it prepares to close its doors.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.