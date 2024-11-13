Gov. Hochul urges Amtrak to restore Empire Service amid East River Tunnel restoration project

ALBANY (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on Amtrak to restore the Empire Service line during its massive rehabilitation project planned for the East River Tunnel.

The proposed changes, which are set to take effect this week, reduce three daily roundtrips Amtrak from New York Penn Station to Albany-Rensselaer Station.

"Empire Service trains are receiving a disproportionate share of impacts to schedules and it is critical that you maximally restore service and protect New York's riding public while the project progresses," Hochul said in a letter to Amtrak's board Chairman Anthony Coscia and CEO Stephen Gardner

She proposed operating "some trains to Grand Central Terminal or via another feasible alternative, or by expanding the trains that operate in the New York City-Albany market to six cars."

Amtrak didn't post the scheduled changes but announced the project earlier in the year.

"Amtrak plans to maintain the vast majority of service, with slight schedule changes for Northeast Regional and Acela trains, as well as modifications to some Long Distance and State Supported services. Amtrak and the railroad partners are coordinating closely to mitigate service impacts and will provide detailed service information via numerous channels in the coming months," Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams has said.

Raegan Medgie reports from the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.