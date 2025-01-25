Nearly 27K less vehicles in Manhattan's Central Business District amid congestion pricing: MTA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After just a few weeks online, congestion pricing appears to be working just as the MTA planned.

Recent data from the agency shows fewer vehicles entering the central business district since the plan has been activated.

26,619 fewer vehicles per weekday entered the congestion pricing zone last week, or 133,097 fewer vehicles on the five weekdays.

During the first week of the program, 44,045 fewer vehicles per weekday entered the central business district in the first week of congestion pricing, or 220,224 fewer vehicles on the five weekdays.

The data includes drivers on the FDR Drive and West Side Highway who are not tolled.

Overall travel times were 30 to 40 percent faster on inbound river crossings. Bus routes crossing both the East and Hudson rivers also saw improvements with drive-times and speed.

"When a car is able to travel faster over a bridge or through a tunnel, that motorist saves a few minutes, but when a bus is able to do the same, 50 people benefit from those time savings," NYC Transit President Demetrisu Crichlow said in a statement.

