Congestion pricing resulting in confusion for commuters using the Queensboro Bridge

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Congestion pricing continues to impact New York City, but a long with it there's come some confusion for commuters -- mainly at the Queensboro Bridge.

Drivers say there's no way to get from Manhattan to Queens without paying the $9 fee, even though they have no intention of going into the designated congestion pricing zone.

Take John Martin, a plumber who drives a mid-size truck around the city for work and has his business on 60th Street. He told Eyewitness News even if he stays uptown all day, he gets hit with the congestion pricing toll on his way home over the bridge.

"That's another problem leaving Manhattan," said Martin. "You got to get charged. You cannot get back over this bridge without getting charged. The cameras should be there, right? Definitely."

Martin isn't the only one wanting answers. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams thinks is calling on the MTA to tweak what the a flaw in the system at 60th Streer and 2nd Avenue.

"We cannot undermine the congestion pricing and the zone by stupidity like this," Williams added. "And people like me would being supportive or telling you, this is stupid, let's fix it. You shouldn't be charging people were literally trying to get out of the zone."

Williams suggests moving the tolling gantries down a block so drivers coming from above the congestion zone don't get charged just to enter the bridge. He also is advocating for more signage on the Queens side to indicate which lanes avoid the toll and which don't.

The MTA says the borders of the congestion relief zone are established by law.

Phil Taitt reports from the Upper West Side of New York City.

