Judge denies Gov. Hochul's motion to dismiss 2 lawsuits seeking reinstatement of congestion pricing

The lawsuits claim that Gov. Hochul's pause on congestion pricing was illegal

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A judge denied New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's motion to dismiss two lawsuits seeking the reinstatement of congestion pricing.

Judge Arthur Engoron made the decision on Friday in Lower Manhattan and will now hold a full hearing.

Lawyers will ask the court to order Hochul to sign the final congestion pricing agreement.

Three months ago, the governor indefinitely paused the congestion pricing tolling program.

It would have begun charging fees to most vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

Passenger vehicles entering the zone would have been charged up to $15 once a day, with some exceptions.

The lawsuits claim that the governor's pause was illegal.

