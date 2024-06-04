  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NYC council members call for expansion of fair fares program for thousands of impoverished families

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 4:10PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK -- Some New York City Council members and transit advocates are urging Mayor Eric Adams to expand the eligibility of "fair fares" in the city budget.

They held a rally at City Hall this morning.

The Fair Fare program provides reduced-priced MetroCards for New Yorkers living at 120 percent of the federal poverty level.

That's about 37,440 dollars a year for a family of four.

Advocates want the eligibility changed to 200 percent, which equates to 60 thousand per year for a family of four.

About 325 thousand New Yorkers use the "fair fares" program.

Under a change, an advisory committee says 650 thousand additional New Yorkers would qualify.

ALSO READ | Gov. Murphy calls Amtrak, NJ Transit suspensions 'an unmitigated disaster' in blistering letter

Anthony Carlo reports from NY Penn Station.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW