NYC council members call for expansion of fair fares program for thousands of impoverished families

NEW YORK -- Some New York City Council members and transit advocates are urging Mayor Eric Adams to expand the eligibility of "fair fares" in the city budget.

They held a rally at City Hall this morning.

The Fair Fare program provides reduced-priced MetroCards for New Yorkers living at 120 percent of the federal poverty level.

That's about 37,440 dollars a year for a family of four.

Advocates want the eligibility changed to 200 percent, which equates to 60 thousand per year for a family of four.

About 325 thousand New Yorkers use the "fair fares" program.

Under a change, an advisory committee says 650 thousand additional New Yorkers would qualify.

Anthony Carlo reports from NY Penn Station.

