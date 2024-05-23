Morning commute could see delays, cancellations on NJ Transit, Amtrak after Wednesday's disruptions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday night's NJ Transit disruptions may very well impact the Thursday morning commute.

Downed power lines put a stop to evening travel for both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains. Both were operating on very limited service out of Penn Station late Wednesday.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, overhead power lines came down, blocking tracks between New York and Newark. Amtrak and NJ Transit service was completely halted.

An Eyewitness News colleague says he was stuck on an Amtrak train at that time, and the conductor got on a loudspeaker to say, "It's gonna be awhile."

Four and a half hours later, by 9:30 p.m. some trains started moving again.

At that time, Amtrak announced that personnel had restored power on one track between New York and Newark.

The restored track allowed for "minimal travel."

As of Thursday morning, Amtrak said their service would be running on schedule, but NJ Transit service may still be impacted.

Many Wednesday evening commuters were frustrated by the lack of information and said the NJ Transit website was acting up.

"They need to turn on the air conditioning cause it is hot in here. And they really need to communicate with us because we're standing around for the last hour and not one peep of what's going on," Toni Brenda said.

Another rider said there was no way to know whether he would be there for another 10 minutes or multiple hours.

Wednesday evening, New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York, and Metropark.

Additionally, the North Jersey Coastline was suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York, and Long Branch, and Raritan Valley Line service was suspended in both directions.

Midtown direct service was being diverted to Hoboken.

New Jersey Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored with New Jersey Transit bus and private carrier and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street-New York.

For alternative service information, New Jersey Transit customers should visit njtransit.com/abc.

Meanwhile, Amtrak services operating between New York and Philadelphia were stopped.

Amtrak customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL and follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X for real-time updates.

Both workers commuting home during the evening rush and fans headed to the New York Rangers playoff hockey game at Madison Square Garden scrambled to figure out other ways to get to where they were going.

Extensive delays began just after 5:30 p.m. when Amtrak announced all travel was temporarily stopped between Newark and New York Penn Station due to downed overhead power lines.

Crews are in the process of clearing tracks but Amtrak said they did not have an estimate on when full service would resume.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.