Downed power lines cause Amtrak, New Jersey Transit delays between NYC, Newark

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains were experiencing issues during rush hour on Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Amtrak said all travel was temporarily stopped between Newark and New York Penn Station due to downed overhead power lines.

New Jersey Transit is also experiencing delays on several lines.

All NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street New York.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

