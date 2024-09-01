Car overturns after striking two pedestrians at Brooklyn crosswalk; driver arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a dramatic end to a horrific chain of events in Brooklyn as people pulled an overturned minivan off its driver.

Police say the man crashed after hitting two cars at a different location, then striking two pedestrians at a crosswalk in Brownsville - a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl.

"It sounded like a bomb exploded. I mean, it was really, really loud," said one eyewitness.

Eudus James owns both vehicles that were hit when the minivan overturned. He led the effort to rescue the driver.

"The car that hit was upside down and everybody came and was trying to, you know, turn it over," said James.

James noted there was a bottle of Cognac on the pavement near the crash. Another bottle of alcohol was visible inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver, a 61-year-old, was taken into custody.

The woman and the young girl were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

