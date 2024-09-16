12-year-old boy shot outside Manhattan storefront

Police say the boy was shot I the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy was shot I the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy was shot I the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy was shot I the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot outside a Nordstrom Rack store in Manhattan.

Police have closed the sidewalk in front of the store on West 30th Street in Chelsea. They say the boy was shot in the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The boy is in stable condition.

Police are looking for three other men who were seen running off. They are trying to figure out whether the group knows the victim and what prompted the gunfire.

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the child's father.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.