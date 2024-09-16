12-year-old boy shot outside Manhattan storefront

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot outside a Nordstrom Rack store in Manhattan.
Police have closed the sidewalk in front of the store on West 30th Street in Chelsea. They say the boy was shot in the leg just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
The boy is in stable condition.
Police are looking for three other men who were seen running off. They are trying to figure out whether the group knows the victim and what prompted the gunfire.
